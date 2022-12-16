Ormson, Lee “Pee Wee” Age 88 of Elroy
Lee “Pee Wee” Ormson passed away peacefully at 88 years old on December 10th, 2022 . He was the
youngest of 3 children born on November 23rd, 1934 to Oscar and Matilda Ormson, Elroy, farmers of
Norwegian descent. Lee enlisted in the Navy in 1952 and served 4 years during the Korean War at
Yeoman. He wed Darlene Tessmer on September 29th, 1956. They had 5 children; Catherine, Jamie,
Janelle, Mark and Cheryl. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years and 3 of his 5 children.
He had no grandchildren, but embraced his 2 Chihuahua “fur babies” Pancho 11 and Jefe 20. Lee and
Darlene moved to Paddock Lake. He worked for American Motors and she was a beautician, retiring
with a career in banking. Lee earned a degree in police science and in 1966 joined the Kenosha County
Sheriff’s department proudly serving for 21 years as a patrolman, detective and retiring in 1987 as
lietuenant/detective division. In 1984 Lee opened Pee Wee’s Pub (now The Way Station). They sold
the bar in 1988 and traveled all over the U.S in their RV and wintered in Mesa, AZ for 25 years. Until
his death, Lee frequented The Way Station to socialize and join the weekly drawings for meat raffles. ‘
Lee had many hobbies-he was an avid sportsman enjoying fishing and hunting, owned a pontoon boat
and a houseboat on the Mississippi, and rode snowmobiles and motorcycles. He enjoyed carpentry,
always had a large garden, loved to play cards, and visit casinos. His favorite drink was a Manhattan.
He enjoyed volunteering and giving back to the community. Lee was a member of the WI40 et 8, The
American Legion Post 81, and a parishioner at Our Lady Of The Lake. We hope you will keep his
wonderful spirit alive in your hearts. Donations to the Mauston 40 et 8, The American Legion Post 81,
or Our Lady Of The Lake would be a thoughtful way to honor his memory.
There will be a Celebration of Life at The Way Station of Mauston on Saturday, December 17th from 1
until 4 pm.
The family of Lee Ormson, Mark Ormson& Janelle Johannesen
Source: WRJC.com
