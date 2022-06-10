Origins of COVID-19 still unclear, however the Chinese lab-leak theory needs to be studied further, WHO says
At the beginning of the pandemic, Donald Trump repeatedly speculated that COVID-19 originated from a lab leak in China.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin congressional delegation offers split response to Jan. 6 hearing as Republicans...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2022 at 10:55 PM
Wisconsin's congressional delegation offered a divided response to the first Jan. 6 committee hearing Thursday night.
-
Data shows a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2022 at 10:51 PM
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wisconsin decreased throughout the week starting June 5, data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association shows.
-
The embattled chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission resigns at the request of Gov....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM
Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II resigned Friday, a month after he rescinded parole for a man who killed his wife in front of their children.
-
Wisconsin Elections Commission picks Republican tax attorney as its new chair
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2022 at 10:03 PM
Don Millis, newly appointed to the commission, was picked as chair over Robert Spindell, a Republican who posed as a fake elector for Donald Trump.
-
‘Trying to change the narrative’- Tiffany dismissive of January 6 Committee hearings
by Bob Hague on June 10, 2022 at 10:00 PM
Wisconsin Seventh District congressman Tom Tiffany is dismissive of the January 6th Committee’s hearings into the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, calling it an effort to distract voters from […]
-
Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects Democrats' effort to keep Republican Tim Michels...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2022 at 9:03 PM
Michels prevailed through a bipartisan 6-0 vote by the very commissioners he has said should be fired or removed from public office
-
Judge finds Michael Gableman's office in contempt during tense court appearance in which...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2022 at 6:29 PM
Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ordered Gableman to testify Friday in a lawsuit accusing Gableman of not turning over public records.
-
Wisconsin health officials monitor Oconto County residents exposed to visitor's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM
So far, there are no confirmed cases of monkeypox among Wisconsin residents, according to the Department of Health Services.
-
Look, up in the sky! It's the Strawberry Moon, and it will be rising on Tuesday.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM
This Tuesday's "Strawberry Moon" is a supermoon.
