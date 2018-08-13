Organizers say Madison police won't participate in Pride Parade

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison law enforcement groups won’t be marching in the upcoming Pride Parade after receiving pushback from the LGBT community, according to the event’s organizers. OutReach LGBT Community Center board member Jill Nagler told the Wisconsin State Journal that LGBT community members voiced concerns about feeling unsafe with officers participating armed and in uniform. OutReach announced Friday that event organizers are rescinding parade applications…

Source: WAOW.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.