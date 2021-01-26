Organizations line up to oppose Republican effort to end Evers’ mask order

Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature want to cancel the governor’s mask order. The state Medical Society wants it continued. Dr. Bud Chumbley is CEO of the Wisconsin Medical Society. “The science is definitive that they reduce the spread of COVID-19, and thus by reducing the spread, reduces the morbidity and mortality.” The state Senate will […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.