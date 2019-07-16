Oppriecht, Karl Jameson, Age 83 of Mauston formerly of Gays Mills

Karl Jameson Oppriecht passed to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Karl was born on February 4, 1936 in Gays Mills, Wisconsin to Amel and Ruth(Jameson) Oppriecht.

Karl graduated from Gays Mills High School in 1954, and from UW Madison with a degree in Animal Husbandry. While attending college, Karl married the love of his life, his beautiful bride Lila Reed, on July 29, 1956. Together they were blessed with four children, Kevin, Joel, Todd, and Merry.

Karl used his college degree to secure a job at Wilson Meats, Albert Lea, Minnesota. Karl and Lila welcomed Kevin and Joel into their family while living in Albert Lea. They returned to Gays Mills, where Karl joined his father, sister, and brother-in-law in forming the Oppriecht and Flitsch Plumbing and Heating Business. Todd and Merry joined the family while in Gays Mills.

Karl became a respected and knowledgeable Master Plumber. He worked in Gays Mills and the surrounding area for many years. He served his community as a Gays Mills’ volunteer fireman, Hunter Safety Instructor, and Boy Scout Leader He left the area in 1988 to join GMS Plumbing and Heating, later known as Lange Plumbing, Mauston, working there until his retirement.

Karl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, singing, dancing with his wife, playing cards, and spending time with his cherished family and friends.

Karl is survived by his loving wife of almost 63 years, Lila ; children, Joel (Tammy) Oppriecht ; Todd (Paulette) Oppriecht ; Merry (Paul) Seng ; daughter-in-law, Laurie Oppriecht ; grandchildren, Bethany (Brent) Seiser ; Amy (Brad) Schaack ; Kraig (Amber) Oppriecht ; Kirsten (Luke) Jandrin ; Bruce (Amber) Oppriecht ; Jameson (Stacy) Oppriecht ;

Terrance Oppriecht ; Ashley (Dan) Carlson ; Rachel (Josh) DeFlorian ; Michael (Megan) Oppriecht ; Katherine (Nick) Cahalan ; Abby (Alex) Raedel ; John (Chelsea) Seng ; Alex Seng;

Seventeen Great Grandchildren, with four more bundles of joy on the way;

Siblings, Rodney (Carl) Oppriecht ; Julia (Delbert) Flitsch ; Kermit (Carol) Oppriecht ; sister-in-law, Verna Reed ; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Karl was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Oppriecht ; parents, Amel and Ruth Oppriecht.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Mauston. Pastor Robert G.Thacker will officiate. Family and friends may call from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service, Friday, both at the church.

Interment will be held at 3 p.m, Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Gays Mills Cemetery, Gays Mills. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Gays Mills Community Center.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.crandallfuneral.com

Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston, is assisting the family with arrangements.

