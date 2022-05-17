'Opportunity of a lifetime': Attacked by GOP, incoming UW-Madison chancellor excited to seek common ground
Jennifer Mnookin presented herself as ready for the rough-and-tumble of Republican-dominated politics, something she didn’t face at UCLA.
Developer cancels $200 million warehouse in Lawrence, suspected to be for Amazon, months...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 10:49 PM
The plan to build a 2.9 million-square-foot, five-story warehouse sparked debate among residents about traffic, noise and the mystery tenant.
21-year-old man dies in Shawano County motorcycle crash
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 9:48 PM
Grant Delzer, 21, died in a motorcycle crash Friday night near Lakeview Road and Townlide Road in Hartland.
Torches and birchbark canoe guide Ojibwe man as he revives ancient tribal spearfishing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 9:45 PM
This spring, Lac du Flambeau's Wayne Valliere set out to spearfish using torches on a birchbark canoe — something not done in two centuries.
Repairs of two flood-damaged Oconto County roads may take several weeks
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 8:51 PM
Three sections of roads remain closed after heavy rains caused flooding.
2 legitimate Wisconsin presidential electors sue slate of Trump-backed fake electors....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2022 at 8:16 PM
The lawsuit appears to be the first of its kind in the country against Republicans who submitted their names as electors for Trump in a state he lost.
Bellin Health is building a new clinic tailored to kids and teens, with specialists from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 7:32 PM
The clinic is aiming to open in the first quarter of 2024.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry files for extension on statement of economic...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2022 at 6:52 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's wealth was relatively unchanged from a year ago, with assets between $16.55 million and $78.3 million.
Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse coming to Capital Credit Union Park Aug.14 along with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2022 at 6:27 PM
This is the second major concert to be announced at Capital Credit Union Park for this summer after Three Days Grace was announced last month.
