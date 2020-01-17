Opioid Crisis Not Limited To Big Population Centers Sauk County Dealing With It

Big population centers aren’t the only places struggling with the opioid crisis. The Sauk County Health Department says it is seeing a spike in opioid overdoses since early December. It’s possible the victims are overdosing on prescription painkillers, but doctors say there is an increasing problem of heroin cut with fentanyl. That combination is causing thousands of deaths across the country.

