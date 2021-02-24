Opera House Earns Ceremonial 1st Dollar of Profit from NLACC

On February 19th, the New Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce presented the new owner of Opera House with a ceremonial first dollar of profit. Mike Homan purchased the New Lisbon business recently and plans to keep many things the same. The bar will remain open from 10am-10pm and food will still be served from 11am – 10pm, though he plans to extend happy hour to 3pm-6pm Monday through Friday. The popular Opera House pizza and fish fry will remain the same, with new additions being made such as Taco Tuesday and Wing Wednesday.

Mike Homan is from Milwaukee, his parents have lived in New Lisbon for over 20 years. Mike was a teacher and principal for 20 years, and is now happy to be in New Lisbon

The Opera House is located at 120 S. Adams Street in New Lisbon. Their phone number is 608-562-3704.

Source: WRJC.com







