Opening weekend numbers for Wisconsin gun deer hunt down from last year

The number of deer registered by Wisconsin hunters during opening weekend of the nine-day gun season was down about 12 percent from the 2016 season opener. Preliminary figures released by the Department of Natural Resource show hunters registered just under 102,903 deer during opening weekend – down from the 116,615 registered during last year’s opener. […]

Source: WRN.com

