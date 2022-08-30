Opening Statements Given In Trial For Monroe County Man Accused Of Killing His Grandfather

Opening statements have been given in the Monroe County trial for a man accused of using an axe to kill his grandfather last year. Prosecutors played 9-1-1 audio from the day of the attack in court Monday. Eighty-seven-year-old Bernard Waite was killed and two relatives were seriously injured inside a home in Sparta. W-K-B-T/T-V reports 37-year-old Thomas Aspseter is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery. The defense isn’t challenging the fact that Aspseter used an axe while committing the crime.

