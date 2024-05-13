Opalinski, Kathleen Elizabeth, Age 85 of Adams County

Kathleen Elizabeth Opalinski was born in Chicago, Illinois on June

16 th , 1938, to Victor and Elsie Lyons. Kathy was the eldest of 4,

having 3 younger brothers. She passed away peacefully at her

home in Orlando, Florida on January 19, 2024, at the age of 85.

Kathy graduated from Proviso West High School in Melrose Park,

IL after which she attended beauty school and began working as a

hair stylist. She married Sam J. Scurto in 1959, they had 5 boys.

After divorcing in 1975, she began Nursing School and became

reacquainted with the love of her life, Richard Opalinski. They

married in 1977 and became a blended family to include 8 boys

and 1 girl. They moved to Hancock, WI in 1985. Following the

premature death of her beloved Richard in 1994, she wanted to

create a new chapter in her life by bringing joy and laughter to

others. She went to Clown School which she genuinely loved.

Kathy was very active in bringing her “clowning skills” to church and

civic events, elderly care facilities and private parties. This is where

she found her true self as she loved making people happy. Kathy

wanted her legacy to be remembered as a person who desired to

lift other people up, bringing joy to the world around her. Kathy was

also a talented seamstress making clothes and costumes for her

family and anyone who needed her sewing skills. Kathy enjoyed

spending her summers at her home in Hancock, Wisconsin, and

her winters at her 2 nd home in Orlando, Florida.

Kathy is survived by her 5 sons, Steven J. Scurto (Maureen Hogan)

of Carol Stream, IL, Anthony J. Scurto (Deborah) of Hancock, WI,

Raymond R. Scurto (Victoria) of Orlando, FL, Sam Scurto (Yolanda)

of Barrington Hills, IL, and Douglas V. Scurto (Mary) of Arkdale, WI.

Her 4 stepchildren, Lynn Opalinski of California, Richard Opalinski,

Jr. of Wisconsin, Tony Opalinski of Nevada, and Joey Opalinski of

Indiana.

She is survived by many grandchildren and step grandchildren,

great grandchildren and step great grandchildren, her brother

Richard Lyons (Diane) and several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Opalinski,

her parents, Victor and Elsie Lyons and brothers, Jerry & Michael

Lyons.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 1 st , 2024, 11am

to 4pm at the Town of Monroe, Town Hall, 981 Cty Rd Z, Arkdale,

WI 54613.

All Memorials will be directed to: Aspirus Cancer Care- Wisconsin

Rapids, 410 Dewey St, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.