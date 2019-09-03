Oostburg High graduate led scuba diving trip on California boat that caught fire and is presumed dead
Kristy Finstad, an Oostburg High School graduate, is presumed dead after a boat fire in California is presumed to have killed 34. She was leading a scuba diving trip on the charter boat.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
