Ontario Woman Receives Non-Life Threatening Injuries after Single Vehicle Crash

A single vehicle accident occurred on County Road P North of Quarry Rd in the Township of Christiana on March 29, 2019 at approximately 2:25 P.M.

A vehicle driven by 65 year old Sandra Loeffelholz, of Ontario was traveling South on County Road P. Sandra was negotiating a curve and had a medical event. Sandra crossed the center line and struck an embankment. The vehicle came to rest in the ditch with both doors wedged between the ditch. The Westby Fire Department and Westby First Responders assisted in opening the doors and removing Sandra from the vehicle.

Sandra was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

