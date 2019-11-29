Ontario Woman Involved in Town of Union Accident

A single vehicle accident t occurred on November 29, 2019 at approximately 8:25 A.M. on Union Ave in the Town of Union. A vehicle driven by Braeanna Rechlicz was North Bound on Union Ave. The driver lost control of the vehicle on a snow and ice covered roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway striking an embankment. The vehicle then rolled onto its passenger side landing in the South Bound lane. The driver sustained possible non-life threatening injuries and refused transport by EMS at the scene.

Source: WRJC.com





