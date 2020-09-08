Ontario Woman Cited after Driving Vehicle into Watery Ditch

An Ontario woman is facing charges for Operating After Revocation-Drunk Driving Related after driving her car into a water ditch in early summer. Police responded to the crash on Highway 33 in the Town of Sheldon. There was nobody in the vehicle when authorities arrived. Authorities located Simonson who said she was texting and driving when she went off the road way into the water ditch. She told authorities she was going to have the vehicle pulled for the ditch later that day.

Source: WRJC.com







