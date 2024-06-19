Ontario Woman Arrested After Trespassing
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Friday night, June 14, 2024, at
approximately 9:45 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a Trespassing
incident at a residence on Hoff Valley Road, rural Ontario, WI, in the town of Whitestown.
The caller reported that a female, who appeared to be under the influence of a drug or
intoxicant, entered their private residence without consent.
At approximately 10:15 PM, deputies located a female walking nearby. She was identified as
Stacie Lynn Welter, age 41, also of rural Ontario, WI. The investigation continued, and Welter
was taken into custody and transported to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Welter was booked for:
1) Criminal Trespass to Dwelling
2) Disorderly Conduct
3) Felony Bail Jumping
4) Welter was also taken into custody pursuant to four arrest warrants, issued by Vernon
County Circuit Court, because of Failure to Appear in Court on one pending Felony court
case and three pending Misdemeanor court cases
Stacie Welter appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court on Monday, June 17th, and the
Honorable Timothy J. Gaskell ordered Welter held on a $1,000.00 cash bond of which was paid
today, June 18 th. Welter is due back in court today at 2:00 PM and again on July 3rd, at 9:00 AM.
Welter is subject to several bond conditions to include not being allowed to have any contact
with the victims in this case or their residence. Formal charges are being sought through
Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher.
If you have any information about this crime or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 608-
637-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.p3tips.com Callers are eligible for a reward of
up to $3,000.00 for information that leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property.
The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
Source: WRJC.com
-
