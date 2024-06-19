Ontario Woman Arrested After Trespassing

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Friday night, June 14, 2024, at

approximately 9:45 PM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of a Trespassing

incident at a residence on Hoff Valley Road, rural Ontario, WI, in the town of Whitestown.

The caller reported that a female, who appeared to be under the influence of a drug or

intoxicant, entered their private residence without consent.

At approximately 10:15 PM, deputies located a female walking nearby. She was identified as

Stacie Lynn Welter, age 41, also of rural Ontario, WI. The investigation continued, and Welter

was taken into custody and transported to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Welter was booked for:

1) Criminal Trespass to Dwelling

2) Disorderly Conduct

3) Felony Bail Jumping

4) Welter was also taken into custody pursuant to four arrest warrants, issued by Vernon

County Circuit Court, because of Failure to Appear in Court on one pending Felony court

case and three pending Misdemeanor court cases

Stacie Welter appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court on Monday, June 17th, and the

Honorable Timothy J. Gaskell ordered Welter held on a $1,000.00 cash bond of which was paid

today, June 18 th. Welter is due back in court today at 2:00 PM and again on July 3rd, at 9:00 AM.

S HERIFF’S OFFICE

ROY TORGERSON NATHAN CAMPBELL

SHERIFF Chief Deputy Sheriff

1320 Bad Axe Ct (608) 637-2123

Viroqua, WI 54665 vcso@vernoncounty.org

Continuing a tradition of serving our community since 1851

Page 2

Stacie Lynn Welter Trespassing

News Release – July 18, 2024

Welter is subject to several bond conditions to include not being allowed to have any contact

with the victims in this case or their residence. Formal charges are being sought through

Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher.

If you have any information about this crime or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 608-

637-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.p3tips.com Callers are eligible for a reward of

up to $3,000.00 for information that leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.