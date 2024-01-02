Onsager Helps Lead Lady Golden Eagles over G-E-T

Mauston defeated Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 76-41. High scorer was Carly Onsager with 25 pts and 13 rebounds, 9 offensive. Kylie Heller with 17 points, 5 steals. Bre Heller 17 points, 7 assists. Mauston plays at Adams Thursday night to continue conference play, while sitting at 9-2, 1-0 in conference play.

