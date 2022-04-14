Only two Wisconsin congressional seats are competitive under new redistricting. How did elections become a foregone conclusion?
Gerrymandering is a real issue, but voting trends are a much bigger reason for “safe” congressional seats.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski spend big in Democratic...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2022 at 6:22 PM
Alex Lasry put $3.45 million into his campaign during the first three months of the year, while Sarah Godlewski added $1.5 million to her campaign.
Radke’s Hawk High Dairy To Host Monroe County Dairy Breakfast in Norwalk
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2022 at 6:19 PM
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2022 at 6:18 PM
Wisconsin crime labs took longer to process DNA in 2021, but caseloads are down
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM
Wisconsin's crime labs took longer to process DNA samples last year but began bringing down their caseloads at the end of 2021.
Judge allows second exam after Schabusiness found competent for trial in Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 14, 2022 at 4:20 PM
Taylor Schabusiness faces multiple charges in the February killing of Shad Thyrion. But will mental health keep her from standing trial?
Tomah Man Convicted On 11 Counts In Toddler’s Death
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2022 at 3:03 PM
What we know about NYC subway shooting suspect Frank James' ties to Milwaukee, Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2022 at 2:46 PM
Frank James, 62, recently lived in Milwaukee before packing up his belongings and leaving in late March, according to YouTube videos.
A rare liver disease nearly cost a Neenah baby her life. She celebrated her first...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Kendra and Travis Huss cast a nationwide net to find a liver donor for their baby girl. They ended up finding the right match much closer to home.
