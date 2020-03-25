Online voter registration extended until March 30 at ‘MyVote.WI.gov’

Wisconsin residents who still need to register to vote for the April 7 Election can now do so online until March 30. Voters must be registered before they can request an absentee ballot, so reopening online registration was ordered by a federal court in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe […]

