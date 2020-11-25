Online betting, compulsive gambling on the rise amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts say the impact can be devastating
Concerns about online gambling, which has been rising amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are being raised by compulsive gambling experts.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Shorthanded Royall Begins Season with Setback to Richland Center in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on November 25, 2020 at 3:46 PM
Local Girls Basketball Scores from Tuesday 11/24
by WRJC WebMaster on November 25, 2020 at 3:46 PM
Dane County Board of Canvassers upholds ‘Democracy in the Park’ ballots
by Bob Hague on November 25, 2020 at 2:26 PM
The Dane County Board of Canvassers has rejected a request from the Trump campaign to throw out more than 17,000 absentee ballots from Madison. Those ballots were turned in to poll workers who fanned out to more than 200 city parks on two […]
I'm a medical writer who just got vaccinated against COVID-19, maybe. You can still join...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2020 at 2:01 PM
After years of writing about clinical trials, a medical reporter gets into one for COVID19. But he doesn't know if he got a placebo or the real thing
COVID cancels longtime rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota
by Bill Scott on November 25, 2020 at 4:19 AM
As the week began, the possibility was growing that the Badgers wouldn’t be able to play their Saturday home game against the Minnesota Gophers because of rising COVID numbers in the Minnesota football program. That became reality on […]
Wisconsin not flattening the curve on new COVID-19 infections
by Bob Hague on November 25, 2020 at 3:29 AM
Despite some encouraging trends, Wisconsin is not flattening the coronavirus curve, and as Thanksgiving approaches, hospitals and public health agencies are urging people to stay home, in order to decrease the spread of COVID-19. And for the first […]
Green Bay police investigating pedestrian and vehicle crash on west side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 25, 2020 at 1:24 AM
The intersection was closed for about two hours.
'So, the election is over': Paul Ryan says it's time to move on to an 'orderly transfer...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2020 at 12:38 AM
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that 'attacks on our voting system really need to stop.'
