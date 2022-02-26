Oneida pastor charged with 13 counts of possession of child pornography
Rick E. Haberland, pastor of Oneida United Methodist Church, as well as five other churches, was arrested Thursday and charged Friday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Rep. Tim Ramthun, running for governor on a platform of an election overhaul, skips votes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 26, 2022 at 12:13 AM
Ramthun's absence was noted by his GOP colleagues who criticized him publicly for choosing the political gathering over his duties as a lawmaker.
-
Oneida pastor charged with 13 counts of possession of child pornography
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 26, 2022 at 12:09 AM
Rick E. Haberland, pastor of Oneida United Methodist Church, as well as five other churches, was arrested Thursday and charged Friday.
-
Deadly Sturgeon Bay fire reportedly caused when man spilled lighter fluid; 57-year-old...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2022 at 11:49 PM
Butch's Bar, part of a historic Sturgeon Bay building built in 1904, burned down early Tuesday morning.
-
Former Baird Elementary School teacher in Green Bay faces more sexual abuse charges
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2022 at 11:03 PM
David S. Villareal of Sheboygan was charged Wednesday with four counts of sexual abuse. He was already in jail on earlier charges of sex assault.
-
'60 Minutes' profiles Report for America Sunday. These 4 corps members make a difference...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2022 at 10:26 PM
'60 Minutes' on Sunday will air a story on Report for America. These four Report for America members make a difference in our Wisconsin newsrooms.
-
It's construction season at Lambeau Field. Here's what the Packers have planned for the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 25, 2022 at 9:29 PM
The Packers will add underground parking for players and continue concourse projects.
-
More than a year of intense focus on Wisconsin's elections culminates in a flurry of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 25, 2022 at 8:33 PM
Though many of the bills passed will be vetoed by Evers, the policy goals are all but certain to become law if a Republican becomes governor.
-
Assembly lawmakers unanimously pass plan to replace Lincoln Hills teen lockup
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 25, 2022 at 5:21 PM
The legislation also requires the Irma facility to remain open as a prison for adult offenders.
-
Fact check: Senate Republicans mostly right on amount of ARPA, CARES money Evers has...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 25, 2022 at 5:20 PM
Wisconsin Senate Republicans say Gov. Tony Evers has "only gotten one-third of the money meant for COVID relief out the door. He is sitting on $930 million in ARPA funds left unspent. In fact, he still has CARES Act money from two years […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.