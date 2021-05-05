Oneida Nation's tobacco-burning ceremony, smudging prays for healing after casino shooting
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
‘It’s something to give us a little comfort back to work after a tragic situation,’ said casino worker Wes Borchert.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
'A bright light in an often dark world.' Family, friends remember chef Ian Simpson after...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2021 at 6:47 PM
Simpson, 32, was one of two people shot and killed by a former co-worker at Duck Creek Kitchen + Bar in Ashwaubenon.
-
Oneida Nation's tobacco-burning ceremony, smudging prays for healing after casino shooting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2021 at 6:18 PM
'It's something to give us a little comfort back to work after a tragic situation,' said casino worker Wes Borchert.
-
Georgia-style voting restrictions won't happen in Wisconsin. Here's why
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2021 at 6:14 PM
The tighter voting rules sweeping some states won't happen in Wisconsin. The reason: divided government.
-
Oneida Nation holds tobacco-burning, smudging ceremony after shooting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2021 at 6:02 PM
Oneida Nation held a tobacco-burning and smudging ceremony on May 5, 2021, after a shooting at the Oneida Casino property on May 1, 2021.
-
With budget vote, Republicans will create a $3.4 billion gap that will have to be closed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2021 at 3:56 PM
Because they are taking money out of the budget, Republicans will have to come up with a spending plan that puts less toward schools and other services than what Evers wants.
-
Green Bay man arrested in connection with Oneida overdose death in November
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 5, 2021 at 3:48 PM
Alex J. Kotecki, 33, faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday May 4th
by WRJC WebMaster on May 5, 2021 at 3:02 PM
-
Florida company acquires Oconto-based Cruisers Yachts for $63 million
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2021 at 2:33 PM
Oconto-based Cruiser Yachts bought a Pulaski plant. Now both will be under the ownership of Florida-based MarineMax.
-
Fact check: Ron Johnson misfires with claim on stimulus funds and schools
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2021 at 1:51 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson says with federal stimulus money for schools, "no distinctions are being made between Wisconsin schools that remain closed to in-person learning, and those that have been re-opened for months."
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.