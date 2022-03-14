Oneida Nation Pow Wow returns this summer after two-year hiatus. Here's what to know about the July event.
The 3-day dance contest will be done with COVID-19 safety protocols. Organizers hope for the same number of people who typically attend, about 10,000.
Local Sports Action from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on March 14, 2022 at 3:03 PM
Juvenile Makes Threats Towards Mauston High School
by WRJC WebMaster on March 14, 2022 at 2:53 PM
Trial to begin Monday for man accused of killing Green Bay man who suffered 175 stab...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 14, 2022 at 1:24 PM
Douglas Campbell, 73, of Green Bay, apparently met Andres Garcia-Saenz, 22, the defendant in Campbell's killing, on a social media app.
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan can't get U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on the phone and accuses the Oshkosh...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM
In February, Ron Johnson blocked the nomination of Mark Pocan's brother to a U.S. District Court seat in Green Bay.
Gableman is listed as speaker in Utah for event with indicted clerk. GOP leader says...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Assembly leaders will claw back taxpayer-funded reimbursements paid to Gableman for trips he made to partisan events.
Juvenile taken into custody after shooting threat at Green Bay West High School
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 12, 2022 at 3:32 PM
The juvenile made the threat Monday in a social media post, police said.
Last of four charged in 2019 death of Preble student sentenced
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Jarid Stevens of Oconto received 15 years in prison for his role in the death of Federico Albarca.
Green Bay Packers season ticket prices will be $4 to $7 higher for 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 12, 2022 at 1:18 AM
Packers raise season ticket prices after leaving them unchanged for 2021 season.
