Oneida Nation eyes hemp production as a way to diversify, strengthen tribal economy
Last year’s first harvest was a bust, but an Oneida Tribal Councilman insists the tribe learned a lot and is trying a different approach this year.
Wisconsin cities get “Safer Voting Plan” grants
by Bob Hague on July 7, 2020 at 12:22 AM
Wisconsin’s five largest cities have received more than 6 million dollars in grants to help keep voters safe during upcoming elections. Milwaukee, Madison Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine were notified that the Center for Tech and Civic Life had […]
Monday COVID-19 numbers: no new deaths, 9.2 percent positive tests
by Bob Hague on July 7, 2020 at 12:14 AM
The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin results dropped on Monday. The state Department of Health Services reported that 484 of 5,286 tests were positive. That’s 9.2 percent, down from 10.4 percent on Sunday and 10.8 percent on […]
Rep. Moore proud of her vote on Justice in Policing Act on police reform
by Raymond Neupert on July 6, 2020 at 11:34 PM
Congresswoman Gwen Moore says he’s proud of her vote on the Democrat backed Justice in Policing Act. Moore says the goal of the bill is to rein in police departments that mistreat the public that they’re supposed to be serving. […]
Car crashes into house in Allouez, causes $15,000 worth of damage
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 6, 2020 at 10:17 PM
One person was treated for minor injuries on scene.
Would you attend a Packers game this year? Take our survey
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 6, 2020 at 8:40 PM
Do coronavirus concerns or possible restrictions at Lambeau impact your plans to see the Packers play in person?
Hot and muggy: High humidity, temperatures around 90 make for a steamy week in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 6, 2020 at 7:51 PM
People should stay hydrated and be cautious of spending all day outside.
Asking for masking: Milwaukee business group launches PSA
by WRN Contributor on July 6, 2020 at 6:52 PM
A coalition of Milwaukee business owners who want the city to require face masks is taking their case to the internet. A new public service announcement asks Milwaukee to be “safer and smarter than Florida.” Several dozen businesses last […]
UTV rollover
by WRJC WebMaster on July 6, 2020 at 5:39 PM
Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears and the Wisconsin DNR report a UTV rollover which occurred on Thursday July 2nd at approximately 10:30p.m. The accident occurred on Clinton Ridge Rd just north of Peaceful Valley Rd in the Town of Clinton. A UTV […]
