Oneida couple who led 1971 occupation of Milwaukee Coast Guard station featured in new book
The 1971 occupation of an abandoned Coast Guard station on Milwaukee’s lakefront led by an Oneida couple is featured in a new book.
Steve Schmelzer takes over as Wisconsin parks director, hopes to oversee technology...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2021 at 11:01 AM
Schmelzer started as the new Parks Director for the DNR in July. He hopes to oversee some technological updates at state parks, including Wi-Fi
Many Wisconsin counties earn thousands from jail phone calls. Inmates and their families...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 9, 2021 at 10:58 AM
The cost of jail phone calls often leaves families with difficult decisions to make as they struggle to keep in touch with loved ones in jail.
Evers signs bill requiring officers to report excessive force, vetoes bill that cuts...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2021 at 2:29 AM
The governor vetoed a bill that would cut state aid for municipalities that reduce funding for police departments for any reason.
Wisconsin Senate President Chris Kapenga urges health care workers opposed to vaccine...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2021 at 2:28 AM
The statement alarmed some health care officials navigating a surge of new infections while vaccinations stall.
Republican lawmaker seeks to seize ballots and voting machines in Milwaukee and Brown...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2021 at 2:26 AM
It's the first time the Legislature has issued subpoenas in decades.
Alan Borsuk: Let's talk about teaching basic social studies. Oh wait, it might be...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2021 at 2:09 AM
If the fights over "critical race theory" seem kinda far out, don't be surprised. We live in kinda-far-out-there times.
Strong storms and winds expected in central and east Wisconsin Sunday afternoon
by Fond du Lac Reporter on August 8, 2021 at 8:51 PM
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm and flash flood watches for a large part of the state Sunday.
Check out photos from Packers Family Night 2021
by Packers News on August 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM
Fans pack Lambeau Field for the first time in over a year for Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field, Saturday, Aug 7.
