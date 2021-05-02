Oneida Casino shooting: Suspect in custody, Green Bay police say; number shot not yet known
Roads are blocked near the Oneida Casino and Radisson Hotel and Convention Center in Ashwaubenon, but Green Bay police say the suspect is in custody.
Oneida Casino shooting: Three dead, including gunman; one person seriously injured
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2021 at 6:10 AM
The suspect meant to target a restaurant employee who wasn't there, shot coworkers instead, authorities say.
Oneida Casino shooting press conference
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2021 at 6:06 AM
Lt. Kevin Pawlak of the Brown County Sheriff's Office provides information about the shooting at Oneida Casino on May 1, 2021.
