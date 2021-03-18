One year in: High school athletes, coaches and officials still adapting to COVID-19 trials
The prep community shares stories from the year in which COVID-19 changed everything.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Damond Boatwright announced as new CEO and president of Hospital Sisters Health System
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2021 at 7:29 PM
He will take over the role from Mary Starmann-Harrison, who retires in July.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2021 at 5:43 PM
Men killed at Oconomowoc Roundy's warehouse shootings were 'normal working people,' had...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2021 at 5:28 PM
The longtime employees were "normal working people trying to make a living," a union official said.
Wisconsin had undercounted 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in long-term care; now reports 45% of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2021 at 5:06 PM
Hundreds of Wisconsin long-term care residents had previously been marked as having an "unknown" housing type.
After a year of pandemic, Green Bay Packers, fans, businesses looking ahead to 'normal'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2021 at 4:52 PM
The Green Bay Packers, their fans, and Green Bay-area businesses look forward to a post-pandemic normal.
Names Released in Town of Lyndon Death Investigation
by WRJC WebMaster on March 18, 2021 at 4:06 PM
IRS Decides To Delay Tax Filing Deadline Until May 17th
by WRJC WebMaster on March 18, 2021 at 4:01 PM
Juneau County Health Department Announces 1 New COVID19 Cases Wednesday
by WRJC WebMaster on March 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM
Here's where Wisconsin's neighboring states are on vaccine eligibility and how they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2021 at 3:33 PM
Wisconsin's slightly later move to Phase 1C is likely an indicator that demand has been high among currently eligible groups, an expert said.
