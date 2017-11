One Wisconsin Now sues lawmakers for blocking it on Twitter

A liberal advocacy group has filed a federal lawsuit against three state lawmakers who blocked the organization’s Twitter account from following them and viewing material they post. The lawsuit targets Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Joint Finance Committee co-chair John Nygren, and Representative Jesse Kremer – all Republicans. One Wisconsin Now executive director Scot Ross argues […]

Source: WRN.com

