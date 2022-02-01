'One throat to choke': Republican governor candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Kevin Nicholson call for dismantling the Elections Commission
Republican legislative leaders have not gone as far as their party’s candidates for governor, saying they want to keep the commission in place.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Green Bay City Council primary preview: District 4 candidates share qualifications, views
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM
Green Bay City Council will feature three primaries scheduled for Feb. 15. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 5 election.
-
Green Bay City Council primary preview: District 2 candidates share qualifications, views
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM
Here's what three of the four candidates for District 2 have to say about running for Green Bay City Council
-
Anti-racism workshops and soul food: Your guide to Black History Month 2022 in the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2022 at 4:21 PM
Thinking about ways of observing Black History Month this year? Several events in the Green Bay area have you covered.
-
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry pours in $1.55 million more into race, while...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 1, 2022 at 4:13 PM
Democrats in a crowded primary field are increasingly eager to show they have the fundraising muscle for the lengthy and expensive campaign.
-
Simmons, Fannie Ellen Age 92 of West Bend and Formerly of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 1, 2022 at 4:11 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/31
by WRJC WebMaster on February 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM
-
Brookwood Keeps Wonewoc-Center Winless in Scenic Bluffs Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on February 1, 2022 at 4:08 PM
-
Bice: Sen. Ron Johnson says he only recently decided to run again. His actions say he's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 1, 2022 at 3:59 PM
From 2011 to 2017, Ron Johnson cosponsored legislation to limit senators to two terms. He decided not to sign onto the proposal starting in 2019.
-
Wisconsin Elections Commission keeps current rules on fixing absentee ballot envelopes
by Raymond Neupert on February 1, 2022 at 3:44 PM
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will not be changing its guidance on how clerks handle mistakes on absentee ballots. That’s after a Republican-led attempt to force clerks to contact voters before fixing simple errors failed to pass. […]
