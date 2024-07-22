One teen is killed and eight others are wounded in shooting at Milwaukee park party, police say
Police say a 17-year-old girl was killed and eight other teenagers were wounded in a shooting at a Milwaukee park where dozens of young people had gathered for a party. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says authorities received at least…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 22, 2024 at 11:04 AM
Brewers use the long ball to sweep the Twins – Kenny Clark gets a new deal on the eve of Training Camp
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 22, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Historic Racine building vandalized by two boys (RACINE) Two boys vandalize a historic building in Racine Police say brothers ages 10 and 13 climbed to the roof of Memorial Hall last week and smashed several windows with rocks. The […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 22, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Pocan says Biden made right call for the country (WASHINGTON DC) Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan says President Biden made the right call for the country. On Friday the 2nd District Representative joined three other House Democrats in an open […]
-
Former Monroe County Sheriff Deputy Charged
by WRJC WebMaster on July 19, 2024 at 4:18 PM
-
Johnson/Schumann, Jackaline Jane Age 86 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2024 at 7:38 PM
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 17, 2024 at 6:30 PM
The Packers make a roster move on the eve of camp, and the Badgers make final preparations for their two weeks in Platteville.
-
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2024 at 6:06 PM
-
Interstate Accident Near Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2024 at 6:05 PM
-
Burdick, Susan Age 53 of Easton
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2024 at 2:08 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.