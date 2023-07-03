One person was seriously injured after a single vehicle rollover crash on Friday

On Friday, June 30, 2023, at around 5:15 pm, The Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a single vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 71 near Landmark Avenue, in the Ridgeville Township. The vehicle sustained severe damage trapping the driver in the vehicle. Norwalk Fire Department was able to extricate the driver, and the driver was flown to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse for injuries sustained in the crash.

The initial investigation revealed the driver was traveling westbound on State Highway 71 when the vehicle left the roadway before entering a curve, impacted the ditch, and rolled several times before coming to a rest on the driver’s side. The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the driver is not being released at this time.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Norwalk Fire Department, Norwalk First Responders, Wilton Ambulance, Sparta Ambulance, Gundersen Air, and Arnolds Towing. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the bystanders that stopped to render aid until emergency services arrived.

Source: WRJC.com







