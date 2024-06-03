One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle vs. SUV crash on May 29, 2024

On Thursday, May 29, 2024, at around 4:15 PM, The Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a motorcycle vs SUV crash at the intersection of Ironwood Rd and County Highway A in the Tomah Township. Both vehicles sustained severe damage, which caused the eastbound lane of County Highway A to be closed for approximately forty-five minutes for emergency personnel to investigate and safely land Gundersen Air.

The initial investigation revealed that the SUV driver was stopped on Ironwood Road and proceeded into the intersection to cross County Highway A. The SUV driver looked but did not see the motorcycle traveling East on County Highway A. The motorcycle impacted the SUV on the passenger side, causing both vehicles to become disabled.

The driver of the SUV called 911 and rendered aid to the motorcycle operator. The motorcycle operator sustained severe injuries in the crash and was airlifted from the scene by Gundersen Air to a local La Crosse, WI, hospital.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Oakdale Fire, Tomah Ambulance, Tomah Area Medical Responders, Tomah Rescue Techs, Gundersen Air, Wisconsin State Patrol, Larkins Towing, and Grangers Towing.

Source: WRJC.com







