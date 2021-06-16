One person was injured after a fire at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay
Fire crews responded around 4 a.m. to the hospital for a fire in the bathroom of the emergency lobby, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.
A fire to a multi-family home in Green Bay displaces eight people and causes $75,000 in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2021 at 1:46 PM
Green Bay Fire Department officials said eight people were displaced, and they're being assisted by the American Red Cross.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2021 at 1:43 PM
Wisconsin is averaging one COVID-19 death a day, the lowest mark since April
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2021 at 11:39 AM
The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 deaths declined to one on Tuesday.
Wisconsin Republicans plan $125 million for broadband expansion and reject funding to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2021 at 11:18 AM
The Republican plan is about $75 million less than what Evers proposed in his two-year spending plan earlier in 2021.
Green Bay to Wisconsin Elections Commission: Dismiss complaint, which has no merit
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2021 at 1:31 AM
Five Green Bay residents filed a complaint in April alleging the city allowed a nonprofit funding source to improperly influence elections.
'Time has come' to shut down Lambeau Field COVID-19 vaccination clinic June 30, Bellin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2021 at 12:37 AM
Bellin will move vaccinations to two of its FastCare clinics. The Lambeau site will close June 30 after giving over 45,000 shots.
More than 800 small municipalities still need to apply to receive American Rescue Plan...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2021 at 10:28 PM
The municipalities that have not filed yet include the cities of Brookfield, Fitchburg, Wisconsin Rapids and Menomonie.
U.S. Senate votes to designate Juneteenth a national holiday after Wisconsin's Ron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2021 at 10:25 PM
After GOP Sen. Ron Johnson ended his opposition to making Juneteenth a federal holiday, the Senate approved the designation by unanimous consent
Wisconsin Republican calls Speaker Vos foolish for his skepticism of Arizona ballot audit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2021 at 9:40 PM
A Wisconsin Republican who observed a ballot audit in Arizona over the weekend said the state Assembly's top leader was foolish for being skeptical of what's happening there.
