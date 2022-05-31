One person injured and one arrested following shooting in Wood County town of Richfield
A man called the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning, reported he was shot and going to the hospital, according to reports.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Mauston Man Facing 6th Offense OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on May 31, 2022 at 4:08 PM
Fact check: Ron Johnson says Democrats did not condemn Madison arson
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2022 at 3:22 PM
In the immediate wake of a fire and vandalism at the Madison headquarters of an anti-abortion group, Democrats had not condemned "activists who are engaging in this repugnant illegal activity."
Hansen, Gerald “Jerry” L. Age 92 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on May 31, 2022 at 3:16 PM
Therapy will be offered over the summer to Green Bay public school students, marking a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 31, 2022 at 2:26 PM
Mental health disorders are on the rise for K-12 students. That makes summer vacation a critical time for kids who need school-based counseling.
Food waste in landfills is a surprisingly potent driver of climate change. This Door...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2022 at 11:36 AM
Food waste in landfills helps drive climate change by releasing methane. Composting can make a big difference.
Hobart man faces prison after being convicted of 3 counts of arson; victims include...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 31, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Hobart man to be sentenced June 1 for three of the eight fires he'd been charged with setting. He's expected to be sentenced to 10-15 years in prison
'He should be known': The unknown soldier died in 1930. A ceremony was held last week in...
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 31, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The man, who died by suicide in 1930, is thought to be a World War I veteran. He was never identified, and was buried with military rites in Wausau.
Indigenous nations in Wisconsin are represented in a new exhibit at Chicago's Field...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM
A new, permanent exhibit at the Field Museum in Chicago includes displays from the Oneida, Menominee and Ho-Chunk nations. Here's what to know.
'Forever chemicals' are present in many fast-food wrappers, and Culver's says it is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Some food packages at Culver's could contain PFAS, a toxic family of chemicals known to repel grease
