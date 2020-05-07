One person injured after fire destroys home in De Pere
Fire crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1100 block of Jordan Road and saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof, according to De Pere Fire Rescue.
Missouri to seek death penalty in Wisconsin brothers' deaths
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 7, 2020 at 3:03 PM
Garland Nelson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
UW System leader calls for academic cuts, layoffs, online advances to survive in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 7, 2020 at 2:05 PM
UW System President Ray Cross said there was no "magic number" he was hoping to reach in terms of cuts or cost savings.
Green Bay, Brillion get federal help toward redeveloping possibly contaminated property
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 7, 2020 at 1:27 PM
Green Bay and Brillion will get $1.3 million to assess and clean up contaminated properties under a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency program.
Garbage is up, water and power use are down as COVID-19 effects extend into area utilities
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 7, 2020 at 12:47 PM
Staying home is allowing people to do spring cleaning like never before. People are hauling trash out of the basement and garage in record numbers.
FSA Reminds Farmers of Ongoing Disaster Assistance Signup
on May 7, 2020 at 11:10 AM
Cherry Production Was Off During Past Growing Season
on May 7, 2020 at 11:10 AM
Wisconsin Schools Surpass 1 Million Meals Served to Students
on May 7, 2020 at 11:10 AM
More than a million meals have been provided to Wisconsin students since the closure of K -12 school buildings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to claims filed to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Wisconsin Students Earn National FFA Scholarships
on May 7, 2020 at 11:10 AM
The National FFA Organization is awarding more than $2 million in college scholarships to over 1,300 students this spring.
