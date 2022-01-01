One person hospitalized, one man arrested after New Year's Eve stabbing in Vesper
A male was hospitalized after being found walking on a roadway with multiple stab wounds.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Red Cross opens shelter for Ashwaubenon tenants displaced by fire at apartment building
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 1, 2022 at 2:37 AM
The shelter is open at Ashwaubenon High School "for a warm place to stay, plus food and other essentials."
-
First responders discover two dead, two injured after garage explodes in Shawano County
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 1, 2022 at 12:23 AM
An initial investigation suggests the explosion was caused by a pressurized container that was punctured.
-
Wisconsin COVID-19 case counts matching levels not seen since November 2020
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 31, 2021 at 10:06 PM
On Thursday, the state reported nearly the highest one-day case count of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
-
Wagie-Janney, Marcella L. Age 96 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2021 at 4:53 PM
-
Man Accused of Shooting Crossbow at Police in Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2021 at 4:52 PM
-
Criminal Charges Filed Against Adams County Man Who Caused Fatal Car Crash Last Year
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2021 at 4:51 PM
-
Christmas Day Explosion Flattens Marquette County Mobile Home
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2021 at 4:50 PM
-
Growing Number Of Women Refugees At Fort McCoy Are Pregnant
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2021 at 4:50 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/30
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2021 at 4:45 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.