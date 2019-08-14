One Death Reported in Car v Bicycle Crash Outside of New Lisbon

On August 13th at approximately 8:30am the Juneau County Communications Center was notified of a car vs bicycle crash on USH 12/STH16 approximately ½ mile west of New Lisbon in Lisbon Township. Initial investigation shows that the car and bicycle were both eastbound on USH12/STH16 when the crash occurred. A male subject was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family. All subjects involved are being cooperative with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department and Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New Lisbon Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, New Lisbon First Responders, New Lisbon Fire Department, Camp Douglas Ambulance, Mauston Ambulance, Juneau County Public Works Department, City of New Lisbon Public Works Department, and Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





