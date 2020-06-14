One dead, two seriously injured in crash between car, dump truck in town of Sigel
The crash happened about noon Sunday at the intersection of State 186 and State 73 in the town of Sigel.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Trump blames antifa for nationwide violence. But is it even an organization? And does it...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2020 at 8:09 PM
Stanislav Vysotsky is an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He's written a book on antifa in America.
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: One more death, 240 new cases reported Sunday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2020 at 7:46 PM
Out of the 9,207 tests since Saturday, 2.6% of them came back positive.
UW System's 13 schools will be open this fall, but how they operate will vary from campus...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2020 at 5:00 AM
Questions still remain about housing, dining, the mix of classes that will be in-person vs. online, and how COVID-19 testing and tracing will be managed.
Older folks, health care workers, high school students all take concerns to the streets...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2020 at 11:57 PM
On the third Saturday of protests against police brutality sweeping Wisconsin, three events emphasized the diverse range of voices eager to be heard.
Parade held for Bay Port graduates
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2020 at 8:28 PM
Parents organized a parade on streets around Bay Port High School for seniors since an in-person graduation wasn't possible due to coronavirus concerns.
Wisconsin reports 272 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 13, 2020 at 8:14 PM
The 272 positive cases reported Saturday account for 2.4% of all tests processed since Friday, according to the state health department.
Packers Pro Shop reopens on Monday with new hours, protections
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 13, 2020 at 7:33 PM
The Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field was closed on March 13 along with the rest of operations. It is the first to reopen to the public.
Black-owned businesses welcome support, Green Bay Popeye's construction slated to begin:...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 13, 2020 at 12:29 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
UW-River Falls Online Agriculture Invitational Was a Success
on June 13, 2020 at 4:10 AM
The online alternative to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls' annual Ag Technology Contest had good participation.
