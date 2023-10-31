One Dead, One Arrested in Car Crash in Necedah

On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at around 12:50AM, the Juneau County Communications Center received a telephone call regarding a one-vehicle crash on 23rd Street, approximately 1.5 miles west of State Hwy 80 in Necedah Township.

The unidentified female stated she was a passenger in the the vehicle along with two males.

Responding deputies located a silver GMC Terrain in the north ditch. The vehicle had sustained heavy damage to the front end, roof, passenger side, with airbags deployed.

One subject, later identified as Dakota Myer, age 30, was located outside the vehicle near the driver’s side door sitting on the ground.

The female caller and passenger, later identified as Anna Weigel, age 26, was located in the front seat.

The third subject, later identified as Taylor Dupee, age 21, was located in the rear of the vehicle.

All subjects were treated on-scene and transported to area hospitals via ground and air ambulances.

On Tuesday morning, at approximately 10:45 AM, we were advised by the Juneau County Medical Examiner that Mr. Dupee passed away due to injuries sustained in the accident.

As a result of the on-going investigation into the accident, Dakota Myer was arrested on Sunday after being released from the hospital. Mr. Myer has been tentatively charged with “Reckless Driving Causing Great Bodily Harm” and “Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle;” however, there may be additional charges forthcoming as the investigation continues.

These charges are merely accusations of criminal conduct where probable cause existed for an arrest. Mr. Myer is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Juneau County Sherriff’s Office was assisted by the Necedah Fire Department, Mauston Area Ambulance, Camp Douglas Ambulance, Lifestar Ambulance from Friendship, Gunderson Air, UW Med Flight and Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

