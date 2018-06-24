One dead in Omro crash involving two vehicles, motorcycle; State 21 closed
One person died and three others were injured in a crash Sunday involving two cars and a motorcycle, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
