One dead following Marion mobile home fire

One person is dead following a mobile home fire in Marion Sunday afternoon. Police Chief Kevin Schultz says the fire was reported at 12:30 p.m. at the Marion Hillside Mobile Home Park, and authorities were notified that the person living there was still inside. The resident was found dead inside, along with their pets. The […]

Source: WRN.com

