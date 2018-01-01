Once in a blue moon happening twice in 2018
Full moons are occurring in January and March including a total lunar eclipse on Jan. 31.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Ex-teacher accused of stealing from Special Olympics fund1 hour ago
- 2 deaths in Milwaukee believed to be tied to cold weather1 hour ago
- Man injured in New Year’s shooting at bar in Racine2 hours ago
- Portage Co. crash downs power lines, closes road2 hours ago
- Family without home after New Year’s Eve house fire in Fond du Lac County3 hours ago
- Packers season comes to an end in 35-11 loss to Lions5 hours ago
- Tuesday high school sports preview5 hours ago
- League of Women Voters encourages new voters and provides candidate forums in 20185 hours ago
- Vinyl Cave: “Soul of a Woman” by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings12 hours ago
- How screwed are we in 2018?12 hours ago
- Fire destroys Vilas Co. house12 hours ago
- Once in a blue moon happening twice in 201817 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.