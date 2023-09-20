On this first day of fall, here's what to know about leaf color and winter weather
It’s the first day of fall.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Gundersen St. Joseph’s to offer drive-thru flu vaccination clinics
by WRJC WebMaster on September 22, 2023 at 4:17 PM
-
SBC Football Game of the Week Intro Cashton at Bangor (Civil War Style)
by WRJC WebMaster on September 22, 2023 at 3:57 PM
-
Royall Survives Scare from Rival Hillsboro in SBC Volleyball
by WRJC WebMaster on September 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM
-
Republicans take no action on Evers’ special session
by Bob Hague on September 20, 2023 at 9:01 PM
An expected outcome at the Capitol. Republican legislative leaders in the state Senate and Assembly gaveled in and out of session on Wednesday, after signaling they’d take no action on a special session from Democratic Governor Tony Evers […]
-
VB FULL GAME BROADCAST: Necedah at Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM
-
Lyndon Station Man Suffers only Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/19
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2023 at 3:25 PM
-
Mauston Boys’ CC Team Wins 25th Thunderbird Challenge in Baraboo
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2023 at 3:24 PM
-
DATCP seeks public help tracking invasive spotted lanternfly
by Bob Hague on September 19, 2023 at 6:54 PM
State Ag officials are seeking the public’s help in tracking a new invasive species threat. Adult spotted lanternflies are active and laying egg masses in September and October. While it has not yet been found in Wisconsin, the state […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.