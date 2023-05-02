On Illinois highway, blinding dust, then 'crash after crash'

Fiery crashes that killed six people and injured almost 40 along a stretch of interstate highway in central Illinois came as high spring winds kicked up dust while farmers were busy tilling or planting their fields. As darkness enveloped them…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.