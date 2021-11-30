On Giving Tuesday, your donation will help match support for reporting on Indigenous communities in Wisconsin
Help us match a donation from the national Report for America program to continue the important reporting of Frank Vaisvilas.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 30, 2021 at 12:01 PM
What we know about the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2021 at 4:15 AM
A red SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday evening, injuring attendees. Here's what we know and don't know about the incident.
Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity new CEO Jessica Diederich brings 'wealth of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 29, 2021 at 11:12 PM
Freedom House's Jessica Diederich was selected to be CEO of Great Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.
Gamblers at Oneida Casino near Green Bay can now legally bet on sports, a first for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 29, 2021 at 11:08 PM
Visitors to the Oneida Nation's main casino just west of Green Bay can bet on Packers, Brewers, Bucks games and other events.
Need a new snowblower? Severe winter weather could bring shortage across Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 29, 2021 at 10:42 PM
Hardware stores across Wisconsin are running low on snowblowers. Managers said a few severe winter storms could deplete their inventory quickly.
In Wisconsin, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to a record high for 2021
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 29, 2021 at 10:21 PM
The number of patients hospitalized in Wisconsin is up 535 patients from a month ago, according to data from the WHA.
Honor someone special with a Love Light
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2021 at 8:43 PM
Steen, Sandra D. Age 74 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2021 at 8:43 PM
Missing Mauston Girl Makes Contact with Sheriff’s Department
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2021 at 8:42 PM
