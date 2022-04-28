'On cloud nine': Green Bay elementary school teacher comes in third with $3,100 on 'Jeopardy!'
The Green Bay elementary school music teacher said she is “still on cloud nine” from competing on the TV quiz show.
Don't let the potholes win! Report the city's worst offenders by taking our survey.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 28, 2022 at 12:37 AM
Potholes are a massive bummer but commuters. What's the worst pothole in your area? Take our survey and we'll report back with the results.
One million dollars bond set for juvenile suspect in Lily Peters homicide
by Bob Hague on April 27, 2022 at 10:26 PM
Horrific details emerged as the suspect in the murder of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters of Chippewa Falls made an initial court appearance. District Attorney Wade Newell described the assault in Chippewa County Court on Wednesday. The […]
14-year-old Chippewa Falls boy arrested in Lily Peters homicide, ordered held on $1...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 27, 2022 at 9:03 PM
The boy, who was identified only by his initials, appeared in court about 1 p.m. in Chippewa County.
Marquette Poll shows Mandela Barnes, Alex Lasry in tight Democratic U.S. Senate race in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2022 at 8:43 PM
In the Republican race for governor, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch held a lead but the survey was conducted before businessman Tim Michels' entry.
With no evidence, Rebecca Kleefisch, Wisconsin candidate for governor, says 2020 election...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2022 at 7:55 PM
Kleefisch compared decisions made by Wisconsin election officials to navigate COVID-19 to those of Tom Brady during the 'deflategate' controversy.
MU Poll shows tightening primary for Dems in US Senate, steady numbers in GOP primary for...
by Raymond Neupert on April 27, 2022 at 7:48 PM
The possible winner of the Democrat primary for a US Senate seat is still up in the air, according to the Marquette Law School Poll. Poll director Charles Franklin says two candidates remain in the lead. “We have Mandela Barnes at 19%, […]
Green Bay elementary school music specialist to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2022 at 7:23 PM
Christina Clark from Green Bay will be on Wednesday's episode, fulfilling a lifelong dream of hers to appear on the contest show.
Fact check: Ron Johnson benefited from tax cut, but it's not a loophole
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 27, 2022 at 6:42 PM
Opportunity Wisconsin says "Ron Johnson pushed through a special tax loophole that benefited his own family's business … Then he cashed out of the company for $5 million … (he has) doubled his wealth since taking office." […]
