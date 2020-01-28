On big day for school choice in Wisconsin, Democrats seek to roll back the program

Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the Trump administration made a stop in Madison on Tuesday in celebration of the anniversary of the school choice voucher program. Pence says it was a transformational moment for education in the country. “Thirty years ago, Governor Tommy Thompson made history when he created the first school […]

