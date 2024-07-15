On an unusually busy news day, did the assassination attempt's aftermath change the media tone?

In a typical presidential campaign, Donald Trump’s selection of J.D. Vance as his running mate on the Republican ticket would have dominated media discussions for a week or two. But it was just one of many stories on Monday’s opening…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.