Omro siblings killed in wrong-way crash with Florida carjacker were following family home after seeing Christmas lights
The 47-year-old suspect in the fatal Interstate 95 crash, who also died, had his driver’s license revoked by the state in 2000.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
FBI investigating COVID-19 vaccine 'tampering' after Aurora says employee intentionally...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 31, 2020 at 6:21 PM
An initial investigation led Aurora officials to believe the removal was a mistake, but the now-fired individual said Wednesday it was purposeful.
Schools are discouraged from restraining or secluding kids. Both still happen in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 31, 2020 at 5:09 PM
Wisconsin requires schools to make a report each time a student is restrained or secluded, but doesn't track how often this happens. Schools are also meant to tell parents there's a report available, but one Appleton mom says that didn't happen. […]
Sen. Johnson continues to insist on investigations into the November election
by Raymond Neupert on December 31, 2020 at 4:13 PM
US Senator Ron Johnson is continuing to push for investigations into the November presidential election, even as most of the nation prepares for President-elect Joe Biden to take office in January. On Fox News on Wednesday, Johnson brought up the […]
Local Prep Scores from Wednesday December 30th
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2020 at 3:42 PM
by The Daytona Beach News-Journal on December 31, 2020 at 3:17 PM
Trump files another SCOTUS appeal to overturn Wisconsin results
by Bob Hague on December 31, 2020 at 12:59 PM
For the second time in two days, President Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Wisconsin election results. Tuesday’s filing challenged a ruling from Wisconsin Supreme Court. WisPolitics reports that the new filing […]
Well-known Menominee artist Anthony Gauthier died of COVID in December
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 31, 2020 at 12:54 PM
Anthony Gauthier, a well-known Menominee artist whose large public murals can be seen in Keshena and Wittenberg, died of complications from COVID-19 in December.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 31, 2020 at 12:52 PM
Because of coronavirus, 2020 wasn't the Packers season we expected. Vaccines and a Super...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 31, 2020 at 12:44 PM
Packers fans and Green Bay businesses were deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But not all is lost as the team makes the playoffs.
