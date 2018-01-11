Olson sentenced to mental health facility in hammer attack on teen

A 47-year-old man who attacked and seriously injured his 13-year-old neighbor with a hammer in August while the boy was mowing his parents’ lawn will spend 31 years in a mental health facility. In Washington County Court Thursday morning, Brian Scott Olson pleaded no contest to an amended charge of felony Mayhem with a Dangerous […]

Source: WRN.com

